Pakistan

L'Oréal launches certified training platform

Published 12 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: L’Oréal Pakistan is reaffirming its commitment to create opportunities for women in Pakistan with the establishment of L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan [LPIP].

The ambitious program, will launch in early 2023, aiming to provide affordable certified trainings from the ground up for aspiring as well as existing hairdressers.

The vision behind the program is to explore and unlock the potential of the hairdressing community in Pakistan. Commenting on the launch, Qawi Naseer, Country Managing Director L’Oréal Pakistan, said, “At L’Oréal, equal opportunity is etched into our DNA.

We believe it is essential for women to be given the opportunity to access the right education, training and opportunities enabling them to assume an active role in the economy.”

