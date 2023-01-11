AVN 68.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.21%)
Most Japan households expect prices to rise in year ahead

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2023 10:33am
TOKYO: The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 85.0% in December, down from 85.7% in September, a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) showed on Wednesday.

The ratio of households expecting prices to rise five years from now stood at 76.7%, down from 78.3% three months ago, the survey showed.

JGB yields rise as consumer inflation in Tokyo exceeds BOJ target

The quarterly BOJ survey on households is among data closely watched by the central bank to determine the outlook for inflation.

