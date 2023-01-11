Elahi lays foundation stone of several projects in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Gulshan Ravi T Junction Underpass, Samanabad Morr Underpass and Samanabad Stadium projects.

While addressing the ceremony, the CM asserted that Imran Khan is a true and honest leader; a genuine leader like Imran Khan is not found in Pakistan. “Imran Khan is taking every risk for the betterment and welfare of the people; Imran Khan was protected by Allah Almighty in the attack.

Those who attacked Imran Khan, and those behind him, will be caught soon,” the CM said, adding: “We know that Imran Khan is honest; that is why people are with Imran Khan.”

The CM alleged that Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are cheaters and they have been engaged in cheating since the beginning. “Sharifs commit to avoiding anything good. Secondly, they don’t invest their money anywhere, only people’s money is used and when people ask for the return of their money from them, they don’t get it back. Shehbaz Sharif is skilled in the art of begging. Sharif’s government has now become a begging government,” Elahi said.

Parvez Elahi disclosed that projects worth 20 billion rupees are being started in Lahore which will be completed in one year. A sports complex and a community center will be built in Samanabad. The government intends to control disarray in the provincial metropolis.

The master plan of Lahore was planned while keeping in mind all the aspects. The work on the master plan of Lahore started two years ago under the PTI government and open tendering was done while master planning was done by foreign companies, he added.

The CM said that Rs.7.53 billion will be spent on the Samanabad Morr underpass, cricket stadium and Gulshan Ravi T Junction projects. He said that the Sumanabad cricket stadium is being constructed with Rs 660 million for the youth, especially the cricketers.

The construction of the cricket stadium will give the young players a chance to express their talent, he said. An amount of Rs.4.84 billion would be spent to complete the restoration of Gulshan Ravi T Junction and Bund Road within eight months.

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that he is grateful to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for showing generosity regarding the development of Lahore. Sharifs have a big hand in polluting national politics. Sharifs have taken their money out; they come to Pakistan only to mint more money, he added.

Former federal minister Hammad Azhar said that during PTI’s 4-year tenure, unprecedented development work was done in Lahore. They are taking old loans from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other institutions in the name of helping the flood victims.

