Jan 11, 2023
EU 2022/23 soft wheat

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2023
PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 have reached 16.97 million tonnes, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The Commission said that, due to a technical issue, the data which usually runs until the previous Sunday was only for the current season until Friday, Jan. 6.

The total so far this season compared with 16.13 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed. EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.93 million tonnes against 4.98 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 15.12 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 7.89 million.

