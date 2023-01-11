KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 108,772 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,120 tonnes of import cargo and 25,652 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 83,120 comprised of 35,422 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,169 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,840 tonnes of Canola, 1,854 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,363 tonnes of Shredded Steel Scrap, 6,932 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds & 10,540 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,652 tonnes comprised of 19,584 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 6,068 tonnes of Cement.

An approximately, 4867 containers comprising of 2674 containers import and 2193 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 316 of 20’s and 1169 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 294 of 20’s and 526 of 40’s loaded containers while 169 of 20’s and 339 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, Dalian Express, Ever Utile and Star Piera have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 05 ships, namely Safeen Prism, MT Shalamar, KMTC Delhi, Green Pole and Dalian Express has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 05 ships, Margarita, MSC Tianping, Lana, Global Lady and Al Marrouna left the Port on Tuesday morning, are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 178,215 tonnes, comprising 147,890 tonnes imports cargo and 30,325 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,296` Containers (1,807 TEUs Imports and 1,489 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, an oil tanker ‘Ocean Pioneer’ & another 05 more ship, Maersk Denver, MSC Helena III, MSC Maria Elena, Southern Wolf and Ladon carrying Palm oil, Containers, Chemicals and Gas oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, EVTL and FOTCO on Tuesday, 10th Jan- 2023.

