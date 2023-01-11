AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 108,772 tonnes of cargo comprising 83,120 tonnes of import cargo and 25,652 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 83,120 comprised of 35,422 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,169 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,840 tonnes of Canola, 1,854 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,363 tonnes of Shredded Steel Scrap, 6,932 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds & 10,540 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,652 tonnes comprised of 19,584 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 6,068 tonnes of Cement.

An approximately, 4867 containers comprising of 2674 containers import and 2193 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 316 of 20’s and 1169 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 294 of 20’s and 526 of 40’s loaded containers while 169 of 20’s and 339 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, Dalian Express, Ever Utile and Star Piera have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 05 ships, namely Safeen Prism, MT Shalamar, KMTC Delhi, Green Pole and Dalian Express has sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 05 ships, Margarita, MSC Tianping, Lana, Global Lady and Al Marrouna left the Port on Tuesday morning, are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 178,215 tonnes, comprising 147,890 tonnes imports cargo and 30,325 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,296` Containers (1,807 TEUs Imports and 1,489 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, an oil tanker ‘Ocean Pioneer’ & another 05 more ship, Maersk Denver, MSC Helena III, MSC Maria Elena, Southern Wolf and Ladon carrying Palm oil, Containers, Chemicals and Gas oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, EVTL and FOTCO on Tuesday, 10th Jan- 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

0.15m less containers arrived in Jul-Dec: FBR

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read more stories