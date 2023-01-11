KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 10, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,801.51 High: 40,981.02 Low: 40,504.76 Net Change: 296.75 Volume (000): 115,516 Value (000): 5,339,938 Makt Cap (000) 1,536,873,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,370.70 NET CH (+) 127.36 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,800.94 NET CH (+) 104.23 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,838.86 NET CH (+) 31.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,294.02 NET CH (+) 55.70 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,093.90 NET CH (-) 10.09 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,352.46 NET CH (+) 61.91 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-January -2023 ====================================

