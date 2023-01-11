Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 10, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 10, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,801.51
High: 40,981.02
Low: 40,504.76
Net Change: 296.75
Volume (000): 115,516
Value (000): 5,339,938
Makt Cap (000) 1,536,873,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,370.70
NET CH (+) 127.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,800.94
NET CH (+) 104.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,838.86
NET CH (+) 31.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,294.02
NET CH (+) 55.70
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,093.90
NET CH (-) 10.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,352.46
NET CH (+) 61.91
------------------------------------
As on: 10-January -2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments