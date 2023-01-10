AVN 69.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.05%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.25%)
DGKC 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.94%)
EPCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.37%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
FFL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
KEL 2.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
MLCF 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.88%)
NETSOL 89.45 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.67%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
PPL 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.14%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.71%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
TRG 110.31 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.29%)
UNITY 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.5%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,044 Increased By 31.9 (0.8%)
BR30 14,365 Increased By 97.2 (0.68%)
KSE100 40,743 Increased By 238.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,101 Increased By 88.8 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS, MBS agree to bolster defence cooperation

Recorder Report Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 08:53am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman to discuss bilateral relations.

According to Saudi media, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Pakistan Army Chief General Munir.

The Saudi Crown Prince also congratulated General Munir on becoming the chief of army staff and agreed to strengthen bilateral relations.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to promote military and defence cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff also visited Makkah to perform Ummah where the doors of the Holy Kaaba were opened for him and he prayed inside the Kaaba.

He also travelled to Medina, to visit the second-holiest mosque in Islam Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW).

General Asim Munir called on Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, earlier.

The Saudi defence minister congratulated General Munir on becoming the chief of the army staff of Pakistan and stressed the strength and stability of bilateral relations between the brotherly countries.

COAS Gen Munir has been on an official trip in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) since January 4. He is scheduled to be back in Pakistan on January 10.

The trip is his first official overseas trip since his appointment as the army chief.

During his visit of a week, the ISPR stated that the army chief is expected to meet the top leadership of both countries and will discuss issues of mutual interest as well as military-to-military collaboration and bilateral relations, focusing on security-related topics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Saudi Arabia COAS KSA bilateral relations Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman General Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

COAS, MBS agree to bolster defence cooperation

Disaster risk reconstruction: ADB to reprioritise $1bn over 3 years

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Donors pledge more than $9bn to help flood recovery

Two shipments of wheat arrive

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Rs3bn needed to remove NJHPP blockage: govt

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Read more stories