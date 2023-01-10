COAS, MBS agree to bolster defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman to discuss bilateral relations.

According to Saudi media, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Pakistan Army Chief General Munir.

The Saudi Crown Prince also congratulated General Munir on becoming the chief of army staff and agreed to strengthen bilateral relations.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to promote military and defence cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff also visited Makkah to perform Ummah where the doors of the Holy Kaaba were opened for him and he prayed inside the Kaaba.

He also travelled to Medina, to visit the second-holiest mosque in Islam Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW).

General Asim Munir called on Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, earlier.

The Saudi defence minister congratulated General Munir on becoming the chief of the army staff of Pakistan and stressed the strength and stability of bilateral relations between the brotherly countries.

COAS Gen Munir has been on an official trip in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) since January 4. He is scheduled to be back in Pakistan on January 10.

The trip is his first official overseas trip since his appointment as the army chief.

During his visit of a week, the ISPR stated that the army chief is expected to meet the top leadership of both countries and will discuss issues of mutual interest as well as military-to-military collaboration and bilateral relations, focusing on security-related topics.

