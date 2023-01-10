BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 9, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- At Geneva conference, Pakistan secures pledges of over $10bn
- 14th successive loss: rupee falls yet again against US dollar
- Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF delegation in Geneva
- Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh
- LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP
- Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import
- Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg
- Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 loses over 500 points
- COAS Munir, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations, number of issues
- Asad Umar says PTI has required numbers for CM Elahi's vote of confidence
- Disaster risk reconstruction: ADB to reprioritise $1bn over 3 years
- Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause
- Two shipments of wheat arrive
- SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers
