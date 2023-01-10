AVN 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 9, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 10, 2023 Updated January 10, 2023 09:02am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • At Geneva conference, Pakistan secures pledges of over $10bn

Read here for details.

  • 14th successive loss: rupee falls yet again against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF delegation in Geneva

Read here for details.

  • Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Read here for details.

  • Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Read here for details.

  • Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

Read here for details.

  • COAS Munir, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations, number of issues

Read here for details.

  • Asad Umar says PTI has required numbers for CM Elahi's vote of confidence

Read here for details.

  • Disaster risk reconstruction: ADB to reprioritise $1bn over 3 years

Read here for details.

  • Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Read here for details.

  • Two shipments of wheat arrive

Read here for details.

  • SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

Read here for details.

