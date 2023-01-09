COAS Munir, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations, number of issues

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Asim Munir met on Monday Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the winter camp in Al-Ula.

As per the Saudi Press Agency, they reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

The reception was attended by Minister of Defense and Minister of State, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser Dr Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Pakistan's Ambassador to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ameer Khurram, and a number of Pakistani officials were also part of the reception.

The COAS is on a visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE from January 4 to January 10 and will be meeting the senior leadership of both countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military to military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects, the Inter-Services Public Relations had earlier said in a statement.

Saudi prince to set up Tech House in Pakistan 277

Last week, the COAS met the Saudi defence minister during which both emphasized the strategic partnership between the brotherly countries.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Saudi Arabia “is expected to beef up its deposits in Pakistan in a few days”.

In a press conference, he said that a rollover “is not an unusual thing”.

“All nations of the world opt for borrowing new money to pay old liabilities or they opt for rollover. We are opting for rolling over of deposits,” said Dar.