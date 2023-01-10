AVN 69.84 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.25%)
Brazilian troops clear pro-Bolsonaro camp after protesters storm capital

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 06:00am
BRASILIA: Brazilian soldiers backed by police dismantled a camp of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro in the capital on Monday, a day after rioters launched the worst attack on state institutions since the country’s return to democracy in the 1980s.

After thousands of Bolsonaro’s backers stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace on Sunday, police in riot gear amassed at the pro-Bolsonaro camp outside Brasilia’s army headquarters, while troops took down tents, Reuters witnesses said. The protesters were dispersed.

