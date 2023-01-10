AVN 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (January 09, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 07-01-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,000        235        18,235        17,735       +500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,291        252        19,543        19,007       +536/-
===========================================================================

