Country won’t default until Bilawal is part of govt: Kaira

LAHORE: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Federal Adviser Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday said that Pakistan would not default on its obligations until Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is part of the coalition setup.

He was addressing party workers at a ceremony in connection with Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s birthday anniversary at Raiwind Road. He said Bilawal Bhutto has strong realisation that people are unhappy due to increase in the electricity and gas tariff in the country after taking charge by the coalition government in the centre.

However, he made it clear that the country could default in the absence of strong decisions by the government. But he assured his audience that situation would soon be controlled due to the hard work of the federal government.

He criticised Imran Khan for propagating that Pakistan would become Sri Lanka and advised the party workers to rely on the young leadership of Bilawal Bhutto to take the country forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023