Jan 09, 2023
Germany's Scholz: pro-Bolsonaro riots an attack on democracy

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 01:20pm
BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday condemned the storming of key government buildings in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, saying the coordinated invasion represented an attack on democracy and cannot be tolerated.

EU united in spat over US green subsidies: Scholz

“The violent attacks on democratic institutions are an attack on democracy that cannot be tolerated,” said Scholz in a tweet, adding that Germany stood behind Brazil’s current president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

Germany's Scholz: pro-Bolsonaro riots an attack on democracy

