AVN 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.07%)
BAFL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.97%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.47%)
DFML 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.34%)
DGKC 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.19%)
EPCL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.1%)
FCCL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
HUBC 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.59%)
NETSOL 87.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-3.11%)
OGDC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.36%)
PAEL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
PPL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.41%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.97 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
TPLP 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.8%)
TRG 108.89 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-6.41%)
UNITY 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,008 Decreased By -59.4 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,262 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 40,474 Decreased By -533.5 (-1.3%)
KSE30 15,004 Decreased By -176.5 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM leaves on tour of European, North American allies

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2023 12:46pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday left on a tour of Europe and North America with security-focused talks on the agenda after his nation’s biggest defence policy overhaul in decades.

Japan holds the 2023 presidency of the G7, and Kishida will visit bloc members France, Italy, Britain and Canada starting Monday.

Kishida’s final stop is the United States – his first visit to Washington as prime minister – where he will meet President Joe Biden on Friday.

The talks with Biden would reaffirm US-Japan cooperation and the “realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific”, Kishida told reporters on Sunday, using another term for the Asia-Pacific region.

The two leaders are expected to discuss security challenges including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They are also expected to issue a joint statement that will include Taiwan and the denuclearisation of North Korea, the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported, citing unnamed Japanese government sources.

Kishida has said he will discuss his nation’s bolstered defence policy with Biden.

Japan backs African Union entry to G20, PM Kishida says

Japan’s government approved a major defence policy overhaul last month, including a significant spending hike, as it warned China posed the “greatest strategic challenge ever” to its security.

It was the country’s largest defence shake-up in decades, with the government vowing to increase security spending to two percent of GDP by 2027 and acquire new equipment including advanced missiles. Japan will host the G7 summit this year.

Kishida said he expects allies from the bloc to reaffirm support for Ukraine, and to also display “solidarity with the rest of the world” on issues such as climate change and the food and energy crises.

“I hope to have candid, heart-to-heart talks with my G7 counterparts and further deepen personal relationships of trust,” Kishida said Sunday.

“It will be important to confirm the basic stance of defending the rule of law and the international order based on rules.”

Joe Biden G7 Fumio Kishida North American summit

Comments

1000 characters

Japan PM leaves on tour of European, North American allies

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly

Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Read more stories