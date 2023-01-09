AVN 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-4%)
Hong Kong stocks end with more big gains

AFP Published January 9, 2023
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied Monday as weak data on the US services sector and slowing wage growth fuelled hopes the Federal Reserve will further slow down its rate of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.89 percent, or 396.70 points, to close at 21,388.34.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.58 percent, or 18.45 points, to 3,176.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.68 percent, or 13.95 points, to 2,054.47.

