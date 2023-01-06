AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (6.09%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.32%)
DFML 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
EPCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.21%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
HUBC 61.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KAPCO 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.84%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
MLCF 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.22%)
NETSOL 90.68 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (2.75%)
OGDC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.39%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PPL 76.20 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (6.59%)
PRL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.38%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.74%)
TELE 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.66%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.66%)
TRG 116.35 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.69%)
UNITY 14.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

AFP Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 02:58pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with their first loss of the new year, with traders tracking a retreat on Wall Street ahead of a key US jobs report later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.29 percent, or 60.53 points, to 20.991.64, having piled on more than six percent in the previous three trading days.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.42 points, to 3,157.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange put on 0.17 percent, or 3.38 points, to 2,040.53.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks close slightly lower

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill's indictment

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Sarfaraz’s half-century stalls New Zealand victory bid in Pakistan Test

India to host virtual summit of some 120 developing countries in January

Oil prices firm on China demand hopes

Lowering inflation top priority for South Asia: India central bank chief

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Read more stories