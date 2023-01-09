AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Kafaalat programme: BISP to release first quarterly tranche today

APP Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is going to release the first quarterly installment of Rs 7,000 to the Kafaalat programme beneficiaries for the year 2023 from Monday.

About 7.7 million families would receive over Rs 55 billion in the first tranche. The beneficiaries women and transgender hailing from Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan would receive this money from the payment centers or biometric automated teller machines (ATMs) designated by Habib Bank; while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the funds would be disbursed through payment centers or biometric ATMs of Bank Al-Falah.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri, in her message to beneficiaries, said transparency would be ensured at all costs during the disbursements of funds.

She asked the beneficiaries to receive their full installment of Rs 7,000 and forget not to get the payment receipt by the quarter concerned.

She further said neither there would be a deduction nor charged any payment fee on this amount. “If someone demands any kind of deduction or fee for payment, beneficiaries should immediately report to BISP’s toll-free helpline 080026477 or contact the nearest BISP Tehsil Office,” she maintained.

Shazia Marri warned the beneficiaries that the message sent by BISP would come from 8171, and no message from any other number or code should be trusted as it is fake and fraudulent.

