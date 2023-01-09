AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SNGPL has provided LPG cylinders to over 800 people in Multan

APP Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:52am
Follow us

MULTAN: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has provided LPG cylinders to over 800 people in the city so far. Deputy Chief Engineer Operation SNGPL, Hussain Zafar while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the government has decided to provide LPG cylinders to citizens at their door steps on government rates.

He said that a sale point has been established at SNGPL’s main office and the citizens could get the LPG cylinders by booking online or visiting the office.

The one-time security of the gas cylinder was Rs 7500 and 11 kilograms LPG gas rate was Rs 2550 fixed by OGRA.

The official further informed that the LPG refilling facility was also available as departmental staff would deliver new gas cylinders overbooked by consumers.

He said that they were working to open new sale points in various areas of the city to facilitate the citizens regarding LPG cylinders.

He said that RLNG was being provided to commercial and industrial consumers as 140 consumers have got these connections so far.

He said that the gas connections of commercial consumers had been suspended in the winter season and RLNG was being provided to them in order to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers with full pressure.

The crackdown against those using compressors for getting gas illegally was also underway at a rapid pace across the region and connections of such consumers were being disconnected.

All out efforts were being made to provide gas supply to domestic consumers with better pressure during cooking time across the region, he concluded.

OGRA Multan SNGPL LPG cylinders

Comments

1000 characters

SNGPL has provided LPG cylinders to over 800 people in Multan

PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

Imran Khan says country at the crossroads, demands free, fair elections

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Punjab, Sindh: Subsidised wheat flour not easily available

Food products: Govt urged to stop PFA from ‘illegal’ implementation of TTS

‘Nanbais’ mulling going on strike?

Maulana Ahtaramul Haq Thanvi passes away

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid

PKR declines 0.31pc

Read more stories