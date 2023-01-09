SNGPL has provided LPG cylinders to over 800 people in Multan

MULTAN: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has provided LPG cylinders to over 800 people in the city so far. Deputy Chief Engineer Operation SNGPL, Hussain Zafar while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the government has decided to provide LPG cylinders to citizens at their door steps on government rates.

He said that a sale point has been established at SNGPL’s main office and the citizens could get the LPG cylinders by booking online or visiting the office.

The one-time security of the gas cylinder was Rs 7500 and 11 kilograms LPG gas rate was Rs 2550 fixed by OGRA.

The official further informed that the LPG refilling facility was also available as departmental staff would deliver new gas cylinders overbooked by consumers.

He said that they were working to open new sale points in various areas of the city to facilitate the citizens regarding LPG cylinders.

He said that RLNG was being provided to commercial and industrial consumers as 140 consumers have got these connections so far.

He said that the gas connections of commercial consumers had been suspended in the winter season and RLNG was being provided to them in order to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers with full pressure.

The crackdown against those using compressors for getting gas illegally was also underway at a rapid pace across the region and connections of such consumers were being disconnected.

All out efforts were being made to provide gas supply to domestic consumers with better pressure during cooking time across the region, he concluded.