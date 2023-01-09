AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France signals flexibility in face of pension reform resistance

AFP Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 07:30am
Follow us

PARIS: The French government said Tuesday it could be flexible on its plan to raise the retirement age to 65, part of a hugely controversial pension reform project pushed by President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking ahead of crunch talks with unions that have fiercely resisted any change, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told FranceInfo radio that the age of 65 is “not set in stone”.

She added that “other solutions” could help the government reach its target of balancing the pensions system by 2030.

She said the plan, a flagship domestic policy of Macron’s second term, would be presented to the cabinet on January 23 before being debated in parliament at the beginning of February.

The full details of the plan — whose banner policy of raising the retirement age from the current level of 62 has been rejected by the unions — are to be unveiled on January 10.

Macron’s overhaul would be one of the most extensive in a series of pension reforms enacted by successive governments on both the left and right in recent decades aiming to end budget shortfalls.

Edouard Philippe, a former prime minister, summed up politicians’ frustration at failing to manage a pensions breakthrough despite long-standing attempts.

“The English have their Ireland problem, the Americans their weapons problem, and we have our pensions problem,” he told AFP recently.

Philippe’s own attempt at pension reform when he was Macron’s prime minister between 2017 and 2020 was abandoned when the Covid pandemic changed the government’s priorities. A majority of French — 54 percent — oppose the reform, a Harris-Interactive poll showed on Monday.

france Macron French government French President Emmanuel Macron pension reforms

Comments

1000 characters

France signals flexibility in face of pension reform resistance

PM to present recovery ‘framework’ at UN conference

Stalled bailout: IMF team to meet Dar in Geneva

Imran Khan says country at the crossroads, demands free, fair elections

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Punjab, Sindh: Subsidised wheat flour not easily available

Food products: Govt urged to stop PFA from ‘illegal’ implementation of TTS

‘Nanbais’ mulling going on strike?

Maulana Ahtaramul Haq Thanvi passes away

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid

PKR declines 0.31pc

Read more stories