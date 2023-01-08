AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Pakistan

Imran urges establishment to refrain from political engineering in next elections

BR Web Desk Published January 8, 2023 Updated January 8, 2023 06:11pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday accused General Qamar Bajwa (retired) of pushing Pakistan into the mess it is today, urging the military establishment to refrain from political engineering in the next general elections, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a women’s convention of PTI in Karachi via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said that PTI is the only party that could drive the country out of the current economic quagmire.

The former premier said his party had started deliberating on war-footing steps they would take to rescue Pakistan when they next came into power.

"Unlike in the past, people can not even attach their hopes to the establishment as a powerful man – Gen Bajwa – brought the country to the current stage," he said, adding that only a strong government backed by public mandate could take difficult decisions required to heal the ailing economy.

Imran feared that political engineering would be carried out in the next elections to weaken PTI – which he stressed is the most popular political party and urged the powerful quarters to refrain from making such a mistake.

"A government formed against the will of the people will not be able to resolve mammoth problems faced by the country," he added.

Imran's statement comes days after he said that the military establishment does not appear to be neutral in the matter of the vote of confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

"Our people are being forced to vote against Parvez Elahi in the vote of confidence. So far, at least three of our Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have confirmed being approached by the establishment people," he said while speaking to the court reporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Imran said that the allied parties in Punjab want to complete their number game before the court should ask Elahi to obtain the vote of confidence, and have prepared its strategy in this regard.

