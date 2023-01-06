Establishment doesn't appear to be neutral in Elahi's vote of confidence: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the military establishment does not appear to be neutral in the matter of the vote of confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Aaj News reported.

"Our people are being forced to vote against Parvez Elahi in the vote of confidence. So far, at least three of our Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have confirmed being approached by the establishment people," he said while speaking to the court reporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Imran said that the allied parties in Punjab want to complete their number game before the court should ask Elahi to obtain the vote of confidence, and have prepared its strategy in this regard.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said that Parvez Elahi will take the vote of confidence before January 11, the date when the Lahore High Court (LHC) will resume hearing on CM Punjab's petition against the governor's notification to de-notify him.

The PTI chief said he was not against the establishment, but his struggle was against lawlessness and injustice.

Without taking the name, Imran reiterated that the former army chief did not consider corruption a menace and had a lenient policy towards corrupt politicians.

"This is why a cabal of crooks is currently ruling the country."

To a question about Parvez Elahi's statement regarding General Qamar Bajwa (retired), the former premier said PTI and PML-Q are allied parties but have independent policies regarding the establishment.

He ruled out the possibility of dialogue with the government, saying "there will be no talks with "looters."

About the delay in Islamabad local government (LG) polls, Imran said: "the government is fearing defeat in LG polls, as they know they have nothing to show to people to ask for votes."

He said he will hold LG elections across the country after coming into power.