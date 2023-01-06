AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Establishment doesn't appear to be neutral in Elahi's vote of confidence: Imran Khan

BR Web Desk Published 06 Jan, 2023 07:45pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the military establishment does not appear to be neutral in the matter of the vote of confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Aaj News reported.

"Our people are being forced to vote against Parvez Elahi in the vote of confidence. So far, at least three of our Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have confirmed being approached by the establishment people," he said while speaking to the court reporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Imran said that the allied parties in Punjab want to complete their number game before the court should ask Elahi to obtain the vote of confidence, and have prepared its strategy in this regard.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said that Parvez Elahi will take the vote of confidence before January 11, the date when the Lahore High Court (LHC) will resume hearing on CM Punjab's petition against the governor's notification to de-notify him.

The PTI chief said he was not against the establishment, but his struggle was against lawlessness and injustice.

Without taking the name, Imran reiterated that the former army chief did not consider corruption a menace and had a lenient policy towards corrupt politicians.

"This is why a cabal of crooks is currently ruling the country."

To a question about Parvez Elahi's statement regarding General Qamar Bajwa (retired), the former premier said PTI and PML-Q are allied parties but have independent policies regarding the establishment.

He ruled out the possibility of dialogue with the government, saying "there will be no talks with "looters."

About the delay in Islamabad local government (LG) polls, Imran said: "the government is fearing defeat in LG polls, as they know they have nothing to show to people to ask for votes."

He said he will hold LG elections across the country after coming into power.

PTI Imran Khan vote of confidence Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Establishment doesn't appear to be neutral in Elahi's vote of confidence: Imran Khan

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan’s imports threatened as forex reserves hit lowest level since April 2014

Islamabad court defers Shahbaz Gill's indictment

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown to January 13

KSE-100 surpasses 41,000-point mark on IMF optimism

Sarfaraz foils New Zealand to salvage draw in second Test

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

India to host virtual summit of about 120 developing countries in January

Read more stories