Marriyum inaugurates PTV virtual studio

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Friday, said the largest virtual studio of Pakistan Television would help in bridging the tech gap in the era of information technology.

While inaugurating the virtual studio of PTV along with Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir, she said that Pakistan Television had the required assets but there is a need to use these assets in a better way.

Finally, with the help of PTV staff and management, IT solutions were being used in PTV, which was a requirement of the modern age, she added.

“The establishment of virtual studio is another milestone for Pakistan Television which has the distinction of being the largest virtual studio in Pakistan,” she said.

She said that now PTV News will work in a modern way, providing accurate news to the viewers.

Pakistan Television’s state-of-the-art virtual set will present national, regional and international news, as well as,

weather and sports news and current affairs programmes to the public in an innovative manner, she said.

With the establishment of virtual studio, viewers of PTV News would be able to learn about national, regional news, politics, culture, education, current affairs, and world affairs in a modern way.

The minister said that best audios, high-definition videos, beautiful graphics, and PTV News will be part of the screen.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahira Shahid, MD PTV Sohail Ali Khan, and Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Saleem Baig were also present on the occasion of the inauguration.

