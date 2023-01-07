Provocative Al-Aqsa visit by Israeli minister condemned

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian exchanged views on the situation in the wake of the provocative visit to Al Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli minister.

In a telephonic contact the two foreign ministers strongly condemned the Israeli act.

“Pleased to discuss with Iranian FM @ Amirabdolahian today the Palestinian situation after the recent visit of National Security Minister of Isreal to Al-Aqsa Mosque. Pakistan condemns provocative visit; reiterates supp for viable, indep & contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders & Al-Quds as capital according to relevant UN & OIC Resolutions,” Foreign Minister Bilawal said in a tweet.

