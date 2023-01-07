AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt wants judicial commission to probe attack on Imran

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2023 07:47am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab government has demanded of the Supreme Court to take notice of the murderous attack on Chairman PTI Imran Khan and a judicial commission be formed for its complete investigation.

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat and Provincial Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid addressed a press conference in this regard at the DGPR office on Friday.

Aslam Iqbal said the assassination attack on the world’s most popular leader Imran Khan is a major incident in history and an attempt was made to give it a religious colour which we strongly condemn. He said Imran Khan has been fighting against the corrupt mafia for the last 26 years. He challenged the status quo due to which he was attacked.

He said Imran Khan is the dignified leader of Pakistan who raised the voice of Pakistan and Islam in the UNO, adding that he is the identity of Pakistan in the world. The corrupt gang is afraid of his popularity. Whenever elections are held in Pakistan, the PTI would clean sweep. In response to a question, the minister said the rulers sitting in the federation do not have the trust of the people that is why we demand elections.

Raja Basharat said the interior minister of the country has made an irresponsible and irrational statement that Imran Khan was not shot at. The international community admits that there was a conspiracy to assassinate Imran Khan and an attempt was made to take his life and he is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

No one has objected to this but a person who is probably not mentally normal has insulted Pakistan by giving such an irresponsible statement regarding the assassination attempt on Imran Khan. He said the incident should be investigated. A judicial commission should be formed to examine as to why the JIT for forensic is not given the required items.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

JIT Punjab government PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman judicial commission

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt wants judicial commission to probe attack on Imran

IMF team due in a couple of days, says PM: Businesspeople urged to support govt’s energy plan

Economic challenges: Dar has failed to provide any roadmap: Tarin

Pakistan: Weekly SPI sharply up 1.09pc

Polyester, other goods: DGCV Karachi revises import values upward

Pakistan fully committed to IMF programme: PM

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

Challenge of terrorism: PM for enhanced institutional coordination

Economy: EAG underscores need for reforms

Insurance industry: SECP chief for improving service standards

Read more stories