Punjab govt wants judicial commission to probe attack on Imran

LAHORE: The Punjab government has demanded of the Supreme Court to take notice of the murderous attack on Chairman PTI Imran Khan and a judicial commission be formed for its complete investigation.

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat and Provincial Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid addressed a press conference in this regard at the DGPR office on Friday.

Aslam Iqbal said the assassination attack on the world’s most popular leader Imran Khan is a major incident in history and an attempt was made to give it a religious colour which we strongly condemn. He said Imran Khan has been fighting against the corrupt mafia for the last 26 years. He challenged the status quo due to which he was attacked.

He said Imran Khan is the dignified leader of Pakistan who raised the voice of Pakistan and Islam in the UNO, adding that he is the identity of Pakistan in the world. The corrupt gang is afraid of his popularity. Whenever elections are held in Pakistan, the PTI would clean sweep. In response to a question, the minister said the rulers sitting in the federation do not have the trust of the people that is why we demand elections.

Raja Basharat said the interior minister of the country has made an irresponsible and irrational statement that Imran Khan was not shot at. The international community admits that there was a conspiracy to assassinate Imran Khan and an attempt was made to take his life and he is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

No one has objected to this but a person who is probably not mentally normal has insulted Pakistan by giving such an irresponsible statement regarding the assassination attempt on Imran Khan. He said the incident should be investigated. A judicial commission should be formed to examine as to why the JIT for forensic is not given the required items.

