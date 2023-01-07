President hopes Int’l Conference will help Pakistan become climate-resilient country

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed hope that the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva on Monday would be a step forward in helping Pakistan become a climate-resilient country.

Talking during an overview of Aiwan-e-Sadr for the last year 2022 on Friday, the President said Pakistan has less than one percent contribution in global warming but is adversely affected by climate-induced disaster caused by floods and suffered losses of billions of dollars.

The President lauded the contribution of friendly countries, armed forces, non-governmental organisations, and civil administration in the relief and rehabilitation activities for flood affectees.

