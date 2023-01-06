AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX gains on cooling wages, energy stocks rally

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 09:46pm
Follow us

Canada’s stock index rose on Friday as investors cheered cooling wages both domestically and in the United States, with the commodity-heavy index headed for its best week in six as gold stocks rallied on firm bullion prices against a softening dollar.

At 10:11 a.m. ET (1511 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 178.02 points, or 0.91%, at 19,684.86, hitting its highest level in three weeks.

The energy sector led gains by 1.9%, tracking the rise in crude prices.

Wall Street’s main indexes gained as cooling wages and a moderation in US jobs growth in December calmed worries over the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike trajectory.

Canada also added 104,000 jobs in December, far ahead of analyst forecasts.

The unemployment rate rose by 5.0%, a surprise drop compared to analysts’ forecasts of 5.2%.

“The market is narrowing in on the fall in wage growth both in the US and Canada, which suggests that some of the inflation pressures could be weakening,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

The average hourly wage for permanent employees rose 5.2% in December on a year-over-year basis, down from 5.4% in November.

TSX falls as energy, cannabis stocks weigh

“As long as we can get some slowdown in wage growth while the economy continues to add jobs at a solid pace, it provides some hope that even though that path for a soft landing is narrow, it is potentially achievable,” Kourkafas added.

Just over two weeks from now, the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points as fears of an economic slowdown loom.

The benchmark index begins the year on an upbeat note, set to end the first week of 2023 higher, despite impending rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

Gold miners were on track for their biggest weekly gains in three months, tracking firm gold prices as the dollar weakened on expectations of a less-hawkish Fed.

Among stocks, Vermilion Energy inched up 1.4% after it raised its quarterly cash dividend by 25% and reinstated its share buyback program.

TSX

Comments

1000 characters

TSX gains on cooling wages, energy stocks rally

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan’s imports threatened as forex reserves hit lowest level since April 2014

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown to January 13

Taliban official criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings

KSE-100 surpasses 41,000-point mark on IMF optimism

Sarfaraz foils New Zealand to salvage draw in second Test

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

Read more stories