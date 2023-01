LONDON: European stock markets rose at the open Friday, as traders looked ahead to key US jobs data later in the session.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3 percent to 7,655.65 points, building on a positive start to the year for stock markets generally.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index climbed 0.2 percent to 14,468.60 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 6,781.14.

