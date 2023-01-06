Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Afghanistan

AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Jan, 2023 07:07am
ISLAMABAD: Parts of the country especially Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, Thursday evening, were jolted by earthquake of 5.8 magnitude.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Azad Kashmir, and other areas of the country. No loss of life or property was reported anywhere till the filing of this report.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres, according to the seismological centre. It shook not only parts of Pakistan but its neighbouring countries India and Afghanistan as well.

The earthquake’s effects were also felt in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Chitral, Khyber District, Waziristan, Tank, Bajaur, Mardan, Parachinar, Murree, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, and Kotli.

However, the US Geological Survey claimed that the magnitude of the quake was recorded as 5.5 on the Richter scale.

Pakistan earthquake Afghanistan National Seismic Monitoring Centre NSMC Magnitude 5.8 earthquake

