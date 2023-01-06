PARTLY FACETIOUS: The famous Zaman Park

“Its location, location, location.”

“What? In real estate? Because I don’t agree – a fancy location at one moment in time can become un-fancy depending on who moves to that locality.”

“That’s true a fancy location can turn into a slum, and I am witness to it. The Khan is in Zaman Park with commandoes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab all over the place who check and double check and triple check all residents…but I wasn’t referring to real estate.”

“Oh I know what you mean. Irrespective of technological advances in communication, I am referring to skype and zoom and what have you, Maryam Nawaz still took three months of constant pleas to daddy to have Uncle issue the notification promoting her to the position of senior vice president and as chief organizer at all levels……”

“If anyone requires a notification to act in a particular capacity then I pity them. Daddy was effective prime minister even when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was prime minister as he is now when Uncle is prime minister, Zardari sahib was effective chief executive even when the prime minister was…”

“Ah but Chief of Army Staff…”

“A servant of the state so not in that category.”

“What about the wives?”

“I know where you are going with this but you have to defer to your wife if she is a spiritual guide by…by…”

“Surely not profession, I mean the usual is that it takes a wife at least one child and a couple of years before the husband begins to heed her advice on matters that interest her which usually do not relate to the office….”

“I say hail to spiritual wives who achieve this status within days after the marriage.”

“Hmmmm, anyway when I said location, location, location I was referring to Dar’s seating location during his Wednesday’s press conference – two guys on the right, medium weights not heavy weights, one on the left and though he is Sadiq by name yet medium weight – the heavy weights like Khawaja Asif…”

“Hey I thought Khawaja lost his heavy weight status and is now playing with the medium leaguers. See with the Sharif children coming of age…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway there was no balance – surely two men on the left and there ought to have been two men on the right flanked by the two women…”

“Hmmm, perhaps he couldn’t get another Nawala to balance it out!”

“Perhaps and with respect to the two women being seated as far away from Dar sahib as was possible you know Dar sahib does not have a good experience with women who are not related to him by marriage or…”

“Got it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023