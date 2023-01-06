AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia distillates: gasoil margins recover on market buyback

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10-ppm sulphur gasoil margins recovered after two days of declines on demand for competitively-priced cargoes in the open market.

Refining margins rose by around $2 a barrel to close the trading session at $31.81 a barrel.

Cash differentials closed lower at $1.64 a barrel as sellers were still readily available, with some participants bearish on supply.

Jet fuel refining margins went up to $30.90 a barrel, with the regrade widening to minus $0.91 a barrel.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

Taiwan’s Formosa sells 500-ppm sulphur gasoil at a discount of around $5 a barrel to Singapore quotes. US crude oil inventories rose last week along with gasoline stocks, while distillate stocks fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday. Crude stocks rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 30, they said. Gasoline inventories rose by about 1.2 million barrels, while distillate stocks fell by about 2.4 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Singapore middle distillates stocks climbed to over 3-month high to 8.336 million barrels as of Jan. 4, according to data released on Thursday by Enterprise Singapore.

Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp is unlikely to offer 10-ppm sulphur gasoil for February loading in the spot market due to lower-than-expected inventories, spokesperson KY Lin said on Thursday.

Russia is sending more crude oil produced in the Arctic region to China and India, and at steeper discounts, after Europe slammed its doors shut on Russian supplies last month, according to trade sources and data.

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday amid dollar weakness and as investors emerged to buy dips after two sessions of steep losses, though economic concerns capped recovery.

Jet fuel Asia Distillates Jet fuel oil Jet fuel prices

Comments

1000 characters

Asia distillates: gasoil margins recover on market buyback

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

TT charges against home remittances: Process of reimbursement streamlined

ST collected from consumers: Businesspeople urged to deposit entire amount in exchequer

SECP chief says PMEX-rural economy linkage to be created through reforms

Read more stories