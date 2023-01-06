Green building concept aimed at reducing risks, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel was informed on Thursday that the green building concept is aimed at developing appropriate solutions to reduce the risk of climate-related hazards and mitigate their effects.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change which met here with Seemee Ezdi in the chair was given a detailed briefing by the Climate Change Ministry.

In his briefing, Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, the additional secretary for the ministry, said that the initiative is being discussed with provinces to create awareness of sustainable green buildings and reduce impacts of global warming and urban heat, which will be completed within a month.

He said that urban agglomeration consumes approximately 80 percent of global energy, of which, 40 percent accounts for buildings, adding the new code will meet the sustainable development goals pertaining to human settlements, production patterns and action to combat climate change impacts.

Senator Ezdi emphasized the need for taking concrete measures for the disposal of waste products and making it an integral part of the Green Buildings Code.

She also stressed the need for energy conservation in the larger interest of the country and recommended the example of Parliament House in terms of energy conservation.

The committee was also apprised by the ministry on the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations on January 9 in Geneva.

The ministry official told the committee that the primary aim of the moot is to aware the international community on the recent flood devastation in Pakistan and to pledge support for the rehabilitation of the affected areas.

The panel was informed that 33 million people were affected and eight million displaced with a loss of $15.23 billion to the country’s economy.

Ezdi also lauded the ministry for its efforts in bringing the international community together to combat the global dilemma.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023