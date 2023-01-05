AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Most major Gulf stock markets fall on hawkish Fed, Egypt extends rally

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 07:16pm
Most major Gulf stocks ended lower on Thursday after a hawkish message from minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting, while the Saudi bourse reversed early losses to close flat and the Egyptian index extended gains to a sixth day.

Minutes of the Fed’s December meeting released overnight showed while officials agreed that the central bank should slow the pace of interest rate increases, they remained focused on curbing inflation.

Meanwhile, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia lowered the February official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $1.80 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The price is $1.45 a barrel less than the January OSP.

Gulf stocks slide on weaker oil and PMI data

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index closed flat, as losses in energy and financial shares were capped by gains in real estate stocks.

Index heavyweight Saudi Aramco slipped 0.5% while developer Retal Urban Development Company gained nearly 1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index declined 0.3%, as the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank eased 0.6% while fertiliser maker Fertiglobe tumbled 2.4%.

Alpha Dhabi and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment plan to deploy up to 9 billion dirhams ($2.45 billion) in credit markets through a new joint venture, the companies said. Alpha Dhabi was down 0.6%.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday it would allocate $15 billion to decarbonisation projects by 2030.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.4%, led by losses in real estate and financial stocks, as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties lost 1.4% and lender Emirates NBD was down 0.4%.

The benchmark stock index in Qatar jumped 2.8% to close the week with a gain of 4.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 2.9% higher, touching its highest level since August 2018, with Commercial International Bank Egypt jumping 2.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA declined 0.2% to 10,507

ABU DHABI fell 0.3% to 10,253

DUBAI slid 0.4% to 3,317

QATAR jumped 2.8% to 11,145

EGYPT rose 2.9% to 16,002

BAHRAIN Traded flat at 1,893

OMAN was up 0.4% to 4,868

KUWAIT gained 0.6% to 7,899

