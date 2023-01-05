AVN 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 47.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.97%)
EPCL 45.34 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.25%)
FCCL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
FFL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
MLCF 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
OGDC 79.19 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
PAEL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.65%)
PRL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.01%)
TELE 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
TPLP 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,036 Increased By 21.2 (0.53%)
BR30 14,151 Increased By 80.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 40,665 Increased By 126.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,050 Increased By 98.3 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges higher as dollar dips ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2023 12:07pm
Follow us

Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,856.11 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT, after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session. US gold futures also edged 0.1% higher at $1,861.20.

The dollar index eased 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas investors.

“Gold has had a good start to the year, helped by a weaker dollar and expectations that the Fed might slow its pace of rate hikes.

Recession risks and central bank buying should also support bullion this year,“ said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

“If the jobs data reflects that the rate hikes have taken a toll on the economy, then dollar might weaken further and benefit gold.” The ADP National Employment Report is due at 1315 GMT.

This will be followed by the US Labor Department’s closely watched nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data on Friday.

Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that all officials agreed the US central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Gold prices hit new historic highs

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that the Fed should continue hiking interest rates at its next few meetings at a minimum until it is sure that inflation has peaked.

Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates tend to weigh on non-yielding gold.

In other precious metals, spot silver was flat at$23.74, while platinum gained 0.2% to $1,080.88 and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,793.38.

Gold Prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold edges higher as dollar dips ahead of US jobs data

Post-flood challenges: PM anticipates greater global empathy

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

Oil rebounds on weaker dollar; economy concerns cap upside

Afghanistan raids on Islamic State hideouts leave eight dead

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Read more stories