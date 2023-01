KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday continued to hit the new historic highs on the local market, traders said. The prices surged by Rs900 to the new record levels of Rs188600 per tola with Rs161694 per 10 grams, up by Rs772.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1862 per ounce. Silver prices stood firm at the all-time highs of Rs2150 per tola and Rs1843.27 per 10 grams. Global value of the white metal was $24.40 per ounce, traders said.

