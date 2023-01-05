AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PDM wants to have its cake and eat it?

Sanaullah Narejo Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “To many it sounds like PDM wants to have its cake and eat it” carried by the newspaper on Monday.

Enumerating the “failures” of the incumbent government, the writer, Ali Khizar, has said, among other things, that “Thus, the PML-N is short of choices. It is boxed in; and the box is getting tighter with every passing month.

The party cannot have its cake and eat it too.” The foregoing clearly suggests that the writer is not saying the whole truth; he’s selective, partisan and partial as an analyst.

My question is why was he not batting so overtly for the PTI and the performance of its government while the party was in government? Perhaps he was aware that the policies that the PTI government had adopted were actually responsible for leading the country to the current economic woes.

Who is responsible for country’s external sector mess in particular? How ironic, however, it is that the PTI leaders, including Shaukat Tarin and Asad Umar, have the audacity to issue a ‘White Paper’ on the incumbent government’s real or perceived failures insofar as the country’s economy is concerned.

In my view, the so-called ‘White Paper’ presents a sardonic comment on the PTI’s woefully bad performance between July 2018 and April 2022. It is actually PTI that wants to have its cake and eat it too by nursing illegitimate ambitions of coming back to power.

Sanaullah Narejo (Hyderabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PDM PTI economic crisis PML-N

Sanaullah Narejo

Comments

1000 characters

PDM wants to have its cake and eat it?

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

Read more stories