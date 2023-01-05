This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “To many it sounds like PDM wants to have its cake and eat it” carried by the newspaper on Monday.

Enumerating the “failures” of the incumbent government, the writer, Ali Khizar, has said, among other things, that “Thus, the PML-N is short of choices. It is boxed in; and the box is getting tighter with every passing month.

The party cannot have its cake and eat it too.” The foregoing clearly suggests that the writer is not saying the whole truth; he’s selective, partisan and partial as an analyst.

My question is why was he not batting so overtly for the PTI and the performance of its government while the party was in government? Perhaps he was aware that the policies that the PTI government had adopted were actually responsible for leading the country to the current economic woes.

Who is responsible for country’s external sector mess in particular? How ironic, however, it is that the PTI leaders, including Shaukat Tarin and Asad Umar, have the audacity to issue a ‘White Paper’ on the incumbent government’s real or perceived failures insofar as the country’s economy is concerned.

In my view, the so-called ‘White Paper’ presents a sardonic comment on the PTI’s woefully bad performance between July 2018 and April 2022. It is actually PTI that wants to have its cake and eat it too by nursing illegitimate ambitions of coming back to power.

Sanaullah Narejo (Hyderabad)

