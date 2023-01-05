Cold weather for northern areas likely

KARACHI: The country’s northern mountainous region on Wednesday saw a steep fall in temperatures, as the Met Office has forecast cold weather for the upcountry on Thursday.

The country’s southern city - Karachi is expected to witness intermittent cold winds in the next 24 hours.

Temperatures plummeted in Leh to minus 17 Celsius, Skardu minus 12, Astore minus 11, Ziarat and Gupis minus 10 each, Kalam minus 9, Kalat minus 8, Quetta, Gilgit, Bagrote and Parachinar minus 6, each, Dir and Rawalakot minus 5, each.

Over the next 24 hours: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, upcountry and northern parts of Balochistan may experience very cold conditions.

Dense fog is likely to engulf the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours.

