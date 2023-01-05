AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 44.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.21%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HUBC 61.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.81%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 70.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.79%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,015 Increased By 0.2 (0.01%)
BR30 14,079 Increased By 8.2 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,539 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,952 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cold weather for northern areas likely

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2023 07:13am
Follow us

KARACHI: The country’s northern mountainous region on Wednesday saw a steep fall in temperatures, as the Met Office has forecast cold weather for the upcountry on Thursday.

The country’s southern city - Karachi is expected to witness intermittent cold winds in the next 24 hours.

Temperatures plummeted in Leh to minus 17 Celsius, Skardu minus 12, Astore minus 11, Ziarat and Gupis minus 10 each, Kalam minus 9, Kalat minus 8, Quetta, Gilgit, Bagrote and Parachinar minus 6, each, Dir and Rawalakot minus 5, each.

Over the next 24 hours: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, upcountry and northern parts of Balochistan may experience very cold conditions.

Dense fog is likely to engulf the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Frost is expected in Pothohar region during morning hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

cold weather met office weather forecast pakistan weather Skardu northern areas Ziarat

Comments

1000 characters

Cold weather for northern areas likely

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

Read more stories