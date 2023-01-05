AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
BAFL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
DFML 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
DGKC 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.9%)
EPCL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
FCCL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 2.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.84%)
PAEL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PIBTL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PPL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.23%)
PRL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TELE 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.36%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,015 Increased By 0.2 (0.01%)
BR30 14,079 Increased By 8.2 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,597 Increased By 57.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 14,982 Increased By 30.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LG polls: SHC seeks ECP reply over appointments after schedule’s announcement

INP Published 05 Jan, 2023 07:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to submit its report by January 9 over appointments of district administrators after election schedule was announced.

“Did any transfer or posting of officials happen after announcement of the election schedule,” the High Court bench comprising Justice Iqbal Kalhoro asked.

The Sindh government has submitted its reply. The election commission has sought time for submitting its reply, the court observed.

The ECP should look into transfer and postings after announcement of the local government election schedule, court said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until January 09.

The court had on January 03 issued notices over a petition challenging appointment of district administrators on political grounds after announcement of the election schedule for local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to the petition Furqan Utaib, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, and Muhammad Sharif have been appointed district municipal administrators.

“These administrators are also members of the MQM Rabita Committee,” the petitioner said.

“The appointment of these officers on political grounds, has been an effort to influence the results of the local government elections,” petitioner pleaded.

“The Sindh government in collaboration with the MQM violating electoral laws,” petitioner said.

Petition seeks the court to declare the postings in violation of the electoral rules as unlawful and void.

SHC LG polls ECP Sindh High Court local government elections district administrators

Comments

1000 characters

LG polls: SHC seeks ECP reply over appointments after schedule’s announcement

Ecnec approves Rs478bn uplift plans

Geneva moot: Pakistan seeking to generate $8bn

There’s no shortage of wheat: govt

Forex reserves to be propelled by ‘friends’: Dar

PTI accuses Dar of presenting ‘wrong’ statistics

Aluminium waste, auto-parts scrap: Customs classification body imposes 30pc duty

Customs values of caustic soda revised upward

Markets refuse to close early under govt’s energy conservation plan

Wheat shortage, financial crisis: Balochistan seeks centre’s help

Tax demand in respect of Q2 2022 advance tax: IHC sets aside order of DC IR Islamabad

Read more stories