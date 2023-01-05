Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 04, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Al Disc Gas Trans Maritime 02-01-2023 Soor II Oil (Pvt) Ltd OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Shipping 30-12-2022 Corpt B-2/B-3 Dsm Load Crystal Sea Services Castor Cement (Pvt) Ltd 02-01-2023 B-4 Venture Disc Bulk Shipping Goal Urea Agencies 30-12-2022 Pvt Ltd B-5 Aitus Disc Pakistan National Ship Urea Corpt 30-12-2022 B-6/B-7 Cape Disc Load Feeder 03-01-2023 Fulmar Container Logistics B-13/B-14 Supreme Load Bulk Shipping Agencies Valor Clinkers Pvt Ltd 31-12-2022 B-14/B-15 Athina Disc Ocean Services 02-01-2023 Carras Canola (Pvt) Ltd B-17 Arman 10 Load Tradelink 03-01-2023 Rice International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Wheat Gac Pakistan 25-12-2022 Commander Flour (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2/Sapt-3 Kmtc Disc Load United Marine 03-01-2023 Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cape Fulmar 04-01-2023 Disc. Load Feeder Logistics Container Brave 04-01-2023 Disc Wheat Flour Gac Pakistan Commander (Pvt) Ltd Kmtc 04-01-2023 Disc. Load United Marine Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd M.T.Mardan 04-01-2023 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Shipping Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Cosco Thailand 04-01-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Tsingtao Express 04-01-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd New Noble 04-01-2023 D/423 Steel Pipes Gac Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Lian Hua 04-01-2023 D/579 Project Cosco Shiping Song Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd Lofty 04-12-2023 D/19676 General Legend Shipping Mountain Cargo & Logistics Pvt Oriental Tulip 05-01-2023 L/6500 Ethanol - Msc Rita 05-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Oocl Le 05-01-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Havre (Pvt) Ltd Seaspan 05-01-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Chiba Express Pakistan Darya Tapti 05-01-2023 D/18184 Chick Seatrade Shipping Peas M Confidante 05-01-2023 D/31000 Scrap Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Traveller 05-01-2023 D/510 General Facilities Shiping Cargo Ag. Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ts Singapore 04-01-2023 Container Ship - Sofia 04-01-2023 Tanker - Independent Spirit 04-01-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Atlants PKE Alpine Dec. 31, 2022 Trade ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT High Palm Alpine Jan. 02, 2023 Sea oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Conti Containers MSC Jan. 03, 2023 Chivalry Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hansa Gasoline GAC Jan. 03, 2023 Sealancer ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Leni Wheat PNSC Jan. 01, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= High Sea Palm oil Alpine Jan. 04, 2023 Seaspan Chiba Containers ONE - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Al-Wajbah LNG GSA Jan. 04, 2023 Seaspan Chiba Containers ONE - Maersk Chicago Containers GAC - Gion Trader Palm oil Alpine - Ahtina Carras Conal Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind - Star Piera Soyabean East Wind - Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine - Xin Yang Hai Canola Seed Ocean Services - Sanmar Songbird Gas oil Alpine - Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services - Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services - Kokako Palm oil Alpine - Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine - ST Onxy Palm oil Alpine - SC Falcon Palm oil Alpine - Ocean Pioneer Palm oil Alpine - Levantes Wheat Bulk Shipping - Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine - Chem Sinyoo Palm oil Alpine - Bai Lu Zuo Mogas Transmarine - Elise Mogas Transmarine - Global Lady Bitumen Transmarine - Zheng Hai Palm oil Alpine - Margarita Mogas Transmarine - =============================================================================

