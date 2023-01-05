KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 04, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Al Disc Gas Trans Maritime 02-01-2023
Soor II Oil (Pvt) Ltd
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Shipping 30-12-2022
Corpt
B-2/B-3 Dsm Load Crystal Sea Services
Castor Cement (Pvt) Ltd 02-01-2023
B-4 Venture Disc Bulk Shipping
Goal Urea Agencies 30-12-2022
Pvt Ltd
B-5 Aitus Disc Pakistan National Ship
Urea Corpt 30-12-2022
B-6/B-7 Cape Disc Load Feeder 03-01-2023
Fulmar Container Logistics
B-13/B-14 Supreme Load Bulk Shipping Agencies
Valor Clinkers Pvt Ltd 31-12-2022
B-14/B-15 Athina Disc Ocean Services 02-01-2023
Carras Canola (Pvt) Ltd
B-17 Arman 10 Load Tradelink 03-01-2023
Rice International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Wheat Gac Pakistan 25-12-2022
Commander Flour (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-3 Kmtc Disc Load United Marine 03-01-2023
Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cape Fulmar 04-01-2023 Disc. Load Feeder Logistics
Container
Brave 04-01-2023 Disc Wheat Flour Gac Pakistan
Commander (Pvt) Ltd
Kmtc 04-01-2023 Disc. Load United Marine
Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd
M.T.Mardan 04-01-2023 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Shipping Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Cosco Thailand 04-01-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Tsingtao Express 04-01-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
New Noble 04-01-2023 D/423 Steel Pipes Gac Pakistan
(Pvt) Ltd
Lian Hua 04-01-2023 D/579 Project Cosco Shiping
Song Cargo Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Lofty 04-12-2023 D/19676 General Legend Shipping
Mountain Cargo & Logistics Pvt
Oriental Tulip 05-01-2023 L/6500 Ethanol -
Msc Rita 05-01-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Le 05-01-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Havre (Pvt) Ltd
Seaspan 05-01-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Chiba Express Pakistan
Darya Tapti 05-01-2023 D/18184 Chick Seatrade Shipping
Peas
M Confidante 05-01-2023 D/31000 Scrap Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Traveller 05-01-2023 D/510 General Facilities Shiping
Cargo Ag. Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ts Singapore 04-01-2023 Container Ship -
Sofia 04-01-2023 Tanker -
Independent
Spirit 04-01-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Atlants PKE Alpine Dec. 31, 2022
Trade
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT High Palm Alpine Jan. 02, 2023
Sea oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Conti Containers MSC Jan. 03, 2023
Chivalry Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hansa Gasoline GAC Jan. 03, 2023
Sealancer
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Leni Wheat PNSC Jan. 01, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
High Sea Palm oil Alpine Jan. 04, 2023
Seaspan
Chiba Containers ONE -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Wajbah LNG GSA Jan. 04, 2023
Seaspan
Chiba Containers ONE -
Maersk
Chicago Containers GAC -
Gion Trader Palm oil Alpine -
Ahtina Carras Conal Seed Ocean Services Waiting for barth
Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind -
Star Piera Soyabean East Wind -
Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine -
Xin Yang Hai Canola Seed Ocean Services -
Sanmar
Songbird Gas oil Alpine -
Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services -
Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services -
Kokako Palm oil Alpine -
Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine -
ST Onxy Palm oil Alpine -
SC Falcon Palm oil Alpine -
Ocean
Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -
Levantes Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -
Chem Sinyoo Palm oil Alpine -
Bai Lu Zuo Mogas Transmarine -
Elise Mogas Transmarine -
Global Lady Bitumen Transmarine -
Zheng Hai Palm oil Alpine -
Margarita Mogas Transmarine -
=============================================================================
