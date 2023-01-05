AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
Shipping Intelligence

Published 05 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 04, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Al             Disc Gas       Trans Maritime     02-01-2023
                  Soor II        Oil            (Pvt) Ltd
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Shipping           30-12-2022
                                                Corpt
B-2/B-3           Dsm            Load           Crystal Sea Services
                  Castor         Cement         (Pvt) Ltd          02-01-2023
B-4               Venture        Disc           Bulk Shipping
                  Goal           Urea           Agencies           30-12-2022
                                                 Pvt Ltd
B-5               Aitus          Disc           Pakistan National Ship
                                 Urea           Corpt              30-12-2022
B-6/B-7           Cape           Disc Load      Feeder             03-01-2023
                  Fulmar         Container      Logistics
B-13/B-14         Supreme        Load           Bulk Shipping Agencies
                  Valor          Clinkers       Pvt Ltd            31-12-2022
B-14/B-15         Athina         Disc           Ocean Services     02-01-2023
                  Carras         Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
B-17              Arman 10       Load           Tradelink          03-01-2023
                                 Rice           International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Brave          Disc Wheat     Gac Pakistan       25-12-2022
                  Commander      Flour          (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-3     Kmtc           Disc Load      United Marine      03-01-2023
                  Colombo        Container      Agencies Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cape Fulmar       04-01-2023     Disc. Load                  Feeder Logistics
                                 Container
Brave             04-01-2023     Disc Wheat Flour                Gac Pakistan
Commander                                                           (Pvt) Ltd
Kmtc              04-01-2023     Disc. Load                     United Marine
Colombo                          Container                   Agencies Pvt Ltd
M.T.Mardan        04-01-2023     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Cosco Thailand    04-01-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Tsingtao Express  04-01-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
New Noble         04-01-2023     D/423 Steel Pipes               Gac Pakistan
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Lian Hua          04-01-2023     D/579 Project                  Cosco Shiping
Song                              Cargo                      Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Lofty             04-12-2023     D/19676 General              Legend Shipping
Mountain                         Cargo                        & Logistics Pvt
Oriental Tulip    05-01-2023     L/6500 Ethanol                             -
Msc Rita          05-01-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Oocl Le           05-01-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
Havre                                                               (Pvt) Ltd
Seaspan           05-01-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Chiba                                                        Express Pakistan
Darya Tapti       05-01-2023     D/18184 Chick              Seatrade Shipping
                                  Peas
M Confidante      05-01-2023     D/31000 Scrap              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Traveller         05-01-2023     D/510 General             Facilities Shiping
                                 Cargo                            Ag. Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ts Singapore      04-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Sofia             04-01-2023     Tanker                                     -
Independent
Spirit            04-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Atlants        PKE            Alpine          Dec. 31, 2022
                  Trade
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               High           Palm           Alpine          Jan. 02, 2023
                   Sea           oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Conti          Containers     MSC             Jan. 03, 2023
                  Chivalry                      Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hansa          Gasoline       GAC             Jan. 03, 2023
                  Sealancer
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Leni           Wheat          PNSC            Jan. 01, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
High Sea          Palm oil       Alpine                         Jan. 04, 2023
Seaspan
Chiba             Containers     ONE                                        -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Wajbah         LNG            GSA                            Jan. 04, 2023
Seaspan
Chiba             Containers     ONE                                        -
Maersk
Chicago           Containers     GAC                                        -
Gion Trader       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ahtina Carras     Conal Seed     Ocean Services             Waiting for barth
Chrysanthi S      Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Star Piera        Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Ifestos           Canola Seed    Alpine                                     -
Xin Yang Hai      Canola Seed    Ocean Services                             -
Sanmar
Songbird          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Mega Benefit      Conala         Ocean Services                             -
Star Jeannette    Conala Seed    Ocean Services                             -
Kokako            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hua Wei 8         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
ST Onxy           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
SC Falcon         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ocean
Pioneer           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Levantes          Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Mild Bloom        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Chem Sinyoo       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Bai Lu Zuo        Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Elise             Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Global Lady       Bitumen        Transmarine                                -
Zheng Hai         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Margarita         Mogas          Transmarine                                -
=============================================================================

