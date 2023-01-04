Noori, the band all set to regroup

Singer and guitarist Ali Noor took to Instagram to announce that popular rock band Noori will be returning. In a picture shared with his younger brother Ali Hamza, band member and musician, Noor wrote, "Yes Noori is back... Thank you, Mobeen Ansari, for this photo."

Noori, which also features Kami Paul on drums, generated speculation in December after hosting jam sessions for their band in Karachi. According to reports, the band also played a private show, leaving fans wondering whether the group would be regrouping for a comeback show anytime soon.

Faisal Kapadia, Wajahat Rauf and Anoushey Ashraf all took to the comments section to express happiness over the news.

Noori was formed by Noor and his brother Hamza in 1996. The band is known for hits such as 'Suno Ke Mein Hoon Jawaan’ and the very popular ‘Manwa Re’.

The band has performed at music incubator Coke Studio along with artists like Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar and more. They collaborated on a duet with Saeen Zahoor, called ‘Aik Alif’, a Sufi rock song which was very popular.