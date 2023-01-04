AVN 66.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.54%)
BAFL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.12%)
DFML 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
DGKC 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.88%)
EPCL 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.74%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
FFL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.01%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
HUBC 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.66%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.14%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
PPL 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.56%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.25%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.49%)
UNITY 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Noori, the band all set to regroup

BR Life & Style Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 05:08pm
Photo: Instagram @thisisalinoor
Photo: Instagram @thisisalinoor
Follow us

Singer and guitarist Ali Noor took to Instagram to announce that popular rock band Noori will be returning. In a picture shared with his younger brother Ali Hamza, band member and musician, Noor wrote, "Yes Noori is back... Thank you, Mobeen Ansari, for this photo."

Noori, which also features Kami Paul on drums, generated speculation in December after hosting jam sessions for their band in Karachi. According to reports, the band also played a private show, leaving fans wondering whether the group would be regrouping for a comeback show anytime soon.

Faisal Kapadia, Wajahat Rauf and Anoushey Ashraf all took to the comments section to express happiness over the news.

Noori was formed by Noor and his brother Hamza in 1996. The band is known for hits such as 'Suno Ke Mein Hoon Jawaan’ and the very popular ‘Manwa Re’.

The band has performed at music incubator Coke Studio along with artists like Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar and more. They collaborated on a duet with Saeen Zahoor, called ‘Aik Alif’, a Sufi rock song which was very popular.

Noori Ali Noor

Comments

1000 characters

Noori, the band all set to regroup

11th straight fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan hits back at Indian minister’s 'baseless’ accusations around terrorism

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Bleak times ahead for Pakistan’s manufacturing sector

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to hold first polls since crisis

Oil falls again as concerns grow over global economy, China COVID cases

China pledges ‘final victory’ over COVID as outbreak raises global alarm

Shakeel’s maiden hundred helps Pakistan close-in on New Zealand

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Read more stories