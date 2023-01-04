AVN 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BAFL 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.93%)
DGKC 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.36%)
EPCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
FFL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 88.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.44%)
PAEL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.4%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TRG 114.15 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.88%)
UNITY 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,137 Decreased By -99.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 40,644 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,993 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
CBOT wheat may retest support at $7.70

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 01:11pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retest a support at $7.70 per bushel, a break below could open the way towards $7.61-1/4.

The fall on Tuesday was so deep that it strongly suggests a reversal of the uptrend from $7.23-1/2.

The trend consists of three waves.

The wave b ended around $7.41-1/4, which serves as a target.

A retracement analysis on the trend reveals a support at $7.70, which temporarily stopped the fall.

As long as the contract remains in the range of $7.70 to $7.81, it is likely to drop towards a zone of $7.52-1/4 to $7.61-1/4.

Paris wheat to post 2022 gain

A break above $7.81 may lead to a gain to $7.87-3/4.

On the daily chart, a bullish target of $8.22 has been aborted.

It will only be resumed when wheat breaks $7.98-3/4.

The short uptrend from $7.23-1/2 seems to be slowly turning around.

