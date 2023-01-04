AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
Alvi grants assent to PIMS Bill

Recorder Report Published January 4, 2023
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Tuesday, gave his assent to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Bill, 2022. The bill provides for repealing the Federal Medical Teaching Institute Act, 2021.

Earlier, the president, under Article 75 (1) (B) of the Constitution, had returned the bill on November 8, 2022, for reconsideration.

The parliament had passed the amendment proposed by the president in the bill in its joint session on December 20, 2022. The president gave his assent to the bill under Article 75 of the Constitution.

