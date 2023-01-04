KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (January 03, 2023).
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 02-01-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 17,000 235 17,235 17,235 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 18,219 252 18,471 18,471 NIL
===========================================================================
Comments