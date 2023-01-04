LB elections in capital: IHC registrar objects to PTI’s contempt petition against ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objection over the Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaf (PTI)’s contempt petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding the local bodies elections in the federal capital.

The IHC Registrar’s office raised the objection over the petition, saying that how can a contempt petition be filed against the chief election commissioner as it is a constitutional office.

The PTI filed the contempt petition against the ECP as the electoral body failed to hold local government polls in the federal capital despite the IHC’s verdict.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan moved the petition praying before the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the ECP over its failure to conduct the local government polls.

He stated that the petitioner through the instant petition brings to the notice of this court, the blatant and flagrant contempt and disregard shown by the respondents to the order and judgment propounded in a writ petition titled, “Ali Nawaz Awan V Federation of Pakistan and Others” dated 30-12-2022, holding the field, wherein, this court, while being graciously pleased to set aside the order dated 27-12-2022, passed by the ECP and notification dated 19-12-2022, issued by the Ministry of Interior, directed in unequivocal and unambiguous terms to the ECP to hold the local government elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory, as per the schedule already announced i.e. 31-12-2022, while directing the federal government to provide all assistance to the ECP for conducting the local bodies elections as mandated by the Constitution.

He maintained that yet, the respondents “utterly and glaringly ignored the directives and failed to conduct the Local Government Elections, by exhibiting the most contemptuous conduct, despite the fact that the voters from different constituencies along with polling agents and candidates, reached different polling stations to exercise their fundamental right of franchise, enshrined in the Constitution, yet found the Polling Stations closed, hence, a clear contempt stands made out and contempt proceedings are sought to be initiated.”

He further said that in view of the humble submissions made above, it is most humbly prayed that this court may graciously be pleased to accept this petition and hold the respondents in contempt of court for deliberately disobeying the unequivocal and unambiguous directions of this court qua holding of local government elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory, as per the schedule already announced, i.e. 31-12-2022 and the respondents may kindly be convicted and sentenced in an exemplary manner, in the interest of justice to maintain the sanctity of the judgments and orders of the courts.

