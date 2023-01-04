Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
The Premier 30.09.2022 Nil (98.412) (26.24) 27.01.2023 17.01.2023 to
Sugar Mills Year Ended 11.30.A.M 27.01.2023
AGM
Chashma Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil 43.548 1.52 27.01.2023 17.01.2023
11:00.A .27.01.2023
Mills Limited Year Ended AGM
Balochistan
Glass Ltd - - - - 27.01.2023 21.01.2023
11:30.A.M 27.01.2023
EOGM
Engro Corporation - - - - 26.01.2023 20.01.2023
Limited 02:30.P.M 26.01.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
