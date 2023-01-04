KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== The Premier 30.09.2022 Nil (98.412) (26.24) 27.01.2023 17.01.2023 to Sugar Mills Year Ended 11.30.A.M 27.01.2023 AGM Chashma Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil 43.548 1.52 27.01.2023 17.01.2023 11:00.A .27.01.2023 Mills Limited Year Ended AGM Balochistan Glass Ltd - - - - 27.01.2023 21.01.2023 11:30.A.M 27.01.2023 EOGM Engro Corporation - - - - 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 Limited 02:30.P.M 26.01.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

