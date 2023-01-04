KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 03, 2023).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US $ (O/M) 233.70 236.00 NOK 24.58 24.68
SAUDIA RIYAL 66.00 66.66 SEK 23.16 23.26
UAE DIRHAM 68.30 69.00 AUD $ 166.50 168.50
EURO 262.30 265.00 CAD $ 181.30 183.30
UK POUND 297.00 300.00 INDIAN RUPEE 2.40 2.75
JAPANI YEN 1.88325 1.90325 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
CHF 262.76 263.76 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.30
