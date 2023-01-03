Canadian arrested over threats to parliament, US and China embassies

OTTAWA: An Ottawa man has been arrested and charged for making "terrorism-related threats" to Canada's parliament and the US and Chinese embassies, federal police said Tuesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police anti-terrorism squad said in a statement that the suspect had posted numerous threats on Twitter.

"The threats targeted Parliament Hill, the Department of Defense, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, as well as the Embassy of the United States of America in Ottawa," it said.

Saudi embassy advises citizens in Pakistan to ‘remain careful, limit movement’

Daniel Houde, 19, faces several charges including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and to "burn, destroy or damage" property.

He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on January 18.