AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canadian arrested over threats to parliament, US and China embassies

AFP Published 03 Jan, 2023 09:54pm
Follow us

OTTAWA: An Ottawa man has been arrested and charged for making "terrorism-related threats" to Canada's parliament and the US and Chinese embassies, federal police said Tuesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police anti-terrorism squad said in a statement that the suspect had posted numerous threats on Twitter.

"The threats targeted Parliament Hill, the Department of Defense, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, as well as the Embassy of the United States of America in Ottawa," it said.

Saudi embassy advises citizens in Pakistan to ‘remain careful, limit movement’

Daniel Houde, 19, faces several charges including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and to "burn, destroy or damage" property.

He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on January 18.

US Royal Canadian Mounted Police China embassies Canada's parliament

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian arrested over threats to parliament, US and China embassies

Cabinet meeting: government announces measures to save energy

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Senator Azam Swati released from jail

Security forces arrest suspected suicide bomber from Islamabad

Dubai regulator upholds $135.6 million fine on Abraaj founder and former CEO

Pakistan to witness economic contraction in FY23: Ismail Iqbal Securities

Maryam Nawaz promoted as PML-N's senior vice-president

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Read more stories