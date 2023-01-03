AGL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
ANL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.9%)
EFERT 79.98 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (3.92%)
EPCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.21%)
FCCL 11.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.92%)
MLCF 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.75%)
OGDC 80.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
TREET 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
TRG 110.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.33%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
WAVES 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2023 02:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel 'Avengers' movies, was in critical but stable condition in a Nevada hospital on Monday, a day after suffering a traumatic injury while plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said.

Renner was in the intensive care unit following surgery on Monday after he "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement said.

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner, 51, was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in the 2008 film 'The Hurt Locker,' which also won the Oscar for best picture, and he received a supporting actor nomination for his work in 'The Town' from 2010.

After his success in 'The Hurt Locker,' Renner starred in multiple Marvel projects as well as in two 'Mission: Impossible' films, 'Arrival,' and 'American Hustle,' among others.

Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve. The National Weather Service had a winter storm warning over the weekend in the area.

Last month, Renner shared updates on social media when the area received large amounts of snow. "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," Renner tweeted in December, with the post showing a vehicle covered in snow.

Over the weekend, officials warned those who had travel plans through the Sierra Nevada of icy roads and winter weather driving conditions.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. It said Renner was the only involved party in the incident, which was being investigated. He was transported to a local area hospital in a care flight, officials said.

Marvel Jeremy Renner

Comments

1000 characters

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Dubai regulator upholds $135.6 million fine on Abraaj founder and former CEO

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Oil recovers from early decline, outlook clouded by China and global economy

Petroleum products: sales down 11% year-on-year to 1.33mn tons in December

Pakistan struggling on 62-2 after New Zealand pile on 449 in 2nd Test

Troubled China Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Read more stories