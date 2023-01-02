AGL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.6%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
AVN 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
EFERT 76.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.6%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
GGGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.78%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.1%)
OGDC 79.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
PAEL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
PRL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
TPLP 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TREET 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 108.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
WAVES 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.86%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 72.3 (1.82%)
BR30 14,300 Increased By 325.8 (2.33%)
KSE100 40,947 Increased By 527 (1.3%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 252 (1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

AFP Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 12:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: Movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, was in critical but stable condition following an accident, his representative told US media on Sunday.

Renner had been plowing snow when he suffered serious injuries, a representative told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told the outlet, without specifying where the accident took place.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the representative, who was unnamed, added.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Town'.

He has also appeared as Clint Barton, also known as superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

'Avatar' sequel leads in North America, passes $1 billion globally

Renner owns property near Mt Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been hit by winter storms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-renowned skiing destination.

On December 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried by snow with the caption "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."

Hollywood Jeremy Renner Marvel blockbusters

Comments

1000 characters

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

President refuses to sign UC seat bill, censures govt

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown

Import restrictions: Pakistan’s industrial pumps manufacturer temporarily shuts operations

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank raids, Palestinians say

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

New Zealand race to 119-0 at lunch in second Pakistan Test

PKR registers losses

Read more stories