AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Surplus Distribution to Policyholders – A hallmark of

TEXT: Islamic Insurance initiated by Salaam Takaful in Pakistan Takaful and conventional insurance at first glance...
Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

TEXT: Islamic Insurance initiated by Salaam Takaful in Pakistan Takaful and conventional insurance at first glance may look similar, in that they both share the objective of protection against financial loss, but a closer look will reveal stark differences between the two.

Surplus sharing among the participants is something that creates quite an evident distinguishment between conventional insurance and takaful. This is the utmost unique benefit of Takaful which not only protects policyholders against unforeseen circumstances, but also qualifies them for a share in the achieved surplus based on the performance of Participants’ Takaful Fund.

With the increasing demand of risk-managing and interest free solutions, many takaful operators across the globe have started offering the feature of surplus distribution. However, backed by its unprecedented growth and emergence as the leader in its respective field, Salaam Takaful Limited has created history by being the first and still the only general takaful operator in Pakistan to not only initiate this process of surplus sharing with its policyholders, but also announcing distribution for the second year consecutively. This initiative by the organization has gone down in history as the first instance of its nature, quite fervently appreciated by policyholders.

Surplus distribution doesn’t only involve the participants by enabling them to receive something back in monetary terms, but also upholds the belief in shariah-compliant solutions and resonates the fact that Takaful indeed is a better option when it comes to loss protection solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Takaful Salaam Takaful Takaful Fund

Comments

1000 characters

Surplus Distribution to Policyholders – A hallmark of

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories