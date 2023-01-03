AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
Jan 03, 2023
Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (January 02, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil Corpt      Shipping           30-12-2022
B-4               Venture        Disc           Bulk Shipping
                  Goal           Urea           Agencies
                                                Pvt Ltd            30-12-2022
B-5               Aitus          Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Urea           Ship Corpt         30-12-2022
B-6/B-7           Kota           Disc Load      Pacific Delta
                  Megah          Container      Shipping           01-01-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-12         Clipper        Disc           Pakistan National
                  Palma          Urea           Shipping           26-12-2022
                                                Corpt
B-13/B-14         Supreme        Load           Bulk Shipping
                  Valor          Clinkers       Agencies           31-12-2022
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15         Libera J       Disc.          Waterlink Pakistan
                                 Wheat          (Pvt) Ltd          18-12-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Brave          Disc           Gac Pakistan
                  Commander      Wheat          (Pvt) Ltd          25-12-2022
                                 Flour
B-24              Maliha         Load           Eastwind
                                 Base           Shipping           29-12-2022
                                 Oil
                                 Company Ltd
B-25              Sofia          Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical       Services           01-01-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-26/B-27         Northern       Disc Load      Oceansea           01-01-2023
                  Guard          Cotainer       Shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-3     Cma Cgm        Disc Load      Cma Cgm            01-01-2023
                  Melisande      Container      Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern          02-01-2023     Disc Load                           Oceansea
Guard                            Container                   Shipping Pvt Ltd
Teera             02-01-2023     Disc. Load                     Cosco Shiping
Bhum                              Container                  Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Cma Cgm           02-01-2023     Disc. Load                           Cma Cgm
Melisande                         Container                Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Maliha            02-01-2023     Load Base Oil                       Eastwind
                                                             Shipping Company
Kota Megah        02-01-2023     Disc. Load                     Pacific Delta
                                 Container                 Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
Libera J          02-01-2023     Disc. Wheat                        Waterlink
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Apnoia            02-01-2023     D/50000 Mogas                 Trans Maritime
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Al Soor II        02-01-2023     D/40000 Gas Oil               Trans Maritime
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Independent
Spirit            02-01-2023     D/L Container              Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Wadi Bani         02-01-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
Khalid                                                              (Pvt) Ltd
Ts Singapore      02-01-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                               Agency Pvt Ltd
Cape Fulmar       02-01-2023     D/L Container               Feeder Logistics
Kmtc              02-01-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
 Colombo                                                     Agencies Pvt Ltd
Dsm Castor        02-01-2023     L/35000 Cement                   Crystal Sea
                                                            Services (Pvt)Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Clements
Schulte           02-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Petro S           02-01-2023     Rock Phosphate                             -
Osaka             02-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
M.T.Lahore        02-01-2023     Tanker                                     -
Rdo Fortune       02-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
Tss Shams         02-01-2022     Container Ship                             -
Ningbo
Express           02-01-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ocean
Freedom           02-01-2023     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Atlants        PKE            Alpine          Dec. 31, 2022
                  Trade
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Josco          Coal           Port & ship       Dec.31,2022
                  Changzhou                     Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Ardmore        Palm           Alpine           Dec. 31,2022
                  Chippewa       oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-            Gas            Alpine           Jan. 01,2023
                  Salam II       oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Leni           Wheat          PNSC              Jan 01,2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
APL               Containers     CMA                            Jan. 02, 2023
Barcelona                        CGM Pak
Orhan Gas         LPG            Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Josco             Coal           Port & ship                    Jan. 02, 2023
Changzhou                        Service
Ardmore
Chippewa          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Rania         Containers     MSC Pak                        Jan. 02, 2023
High Sea          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ahtina            Conal          Ocean                      Waiting for barth
Carras            Seed           Services
Chrysanthi S      Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Star Piera        Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Ifestos           Canola Seed    Alpine                                     -
Xin
Yang Hai          Canola Seed    Ocean Services                             -
Sanmar
Songbird          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Mega Benefit      Conala         Ocean Services                             -
Star
Jeannette         Conala Seed    Ocean Services                             -
Gion Trader       Palm oi        Alpine                                     -
Kokako            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hua Wei 8         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hansa
Sealancer         Gasoline       GAC                                        -
ST Onxy           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
SC Falcon         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ocean
Pioneer           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Levantes          Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Mild Bloom        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Boston            Containers     GAC                            Jan. 02, 2023
=============================================================================

