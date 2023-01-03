Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (January 02, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Corpt Shipping 30-12-2022 B-4 Venture Disc Bulk Shipping Goal Urea Agencies Pvt Ltd 30-12-2022 B-5 Aitus Disc Pakistan National Urea Ship Corpt 30-12-2022 B-6/B-7 Kota Disc Load Pacific Delta Megah Container Shipping 01-01-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-12 Clipper Disc Pakistan National Palma Urea Shipping 26-12-2022 Corpt B-13/B-14 Supreme Load Bulk Shipping Valor Clinkers Agencies 31-12-2022 Pvt Ltd B-14/B-15 Libera J Disc. Waterlink Pakistan Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 18-12-2022 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Gac Pakistan Commander Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 25-12-2022 Flour B-24 Maliha Load Eastwind Base Shipping 29-12-2022 Oil Company Ltd B-25 Sofia Disc Alpine Marine Chemical Services 01-01-2023 Pvt Ltd B-26/B-27 Northern Disc Load Oceansea 01-01-2023 Guard Cotainer Shipping Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2/Sapt-3 Cma Cgm Disc Load Cma Cgm 01-01-2023 Melisande Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Northern 02-01-2023 Disc Load Oceansea Guard Container Shipping Pvt Ltd Teera 02-01-2023 Disc. Load Cosco Shiping Bhum Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd Cma Cgm 02-01-2023 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Melisande Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Maliha 02-01-2023 Load Base Oil Eastwind Shipping Company Kota Megah 02-01-2023 Disc. Load Pacific Delta Container Shipping (Pvt) Ltd Libera J 02-01-2023 Disc. Wheat Waterlink Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Apnoia 02-01-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime (Pvt) Ltd Al Soor II 02-01-2023 D/40000 Gas Oil Trans Maritime (Pvt) Ltd Independent Spirit 02-01-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd Wadi Bani 02-01-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Khalid (Pvt) Ltd Ts Singapore 02-01-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Pvt Ltd Cape Fulmar 02-01-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistics Kmtc 02-01-2023 D/L Container United Marine Colombo Agencies Pvt Ltd Dsm Castor 02-01-2023 L/35000 Cement Crystal Sea Services (Pvt)Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Clements Schulte 02-01-2023 Container Ship - Petro S 02-01-2023 Rock Phosphate - Osaka 02-01-2023 Container Ship - M.T.Lahore 02-01-2023 Tanker - Rdo Fortune 02-01-2022 Container Ship - Tss Shams 02-01-2022 Container Ship - Ningbo Express 02-01-2023 Container Ship - Ocean Freedom 02-01-2023 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Atlants PKE Alpine Dec. 31, 2022 Trade ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Josco Coal Port & ship Dec.31,2022 Changzhou Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Ardmore Palm Alpine Dec. 31,2022 Chippewa oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al- Gas Alpine Jan. 01,2023 Salam II oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Leni Wheat PNSC Jan 01,2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= APL Containers CMA Jan. 02, 2023 Barcelona CGM Pak Orhan Gas LPG Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Josco Coal Port & ship Jan. 02, 2023 Changzhou Service Ardmore Chippewa Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Rania Containers MSC Pak Jan. 02, 2023 High Sea Palm oil Alpine - Ahtina Conal Ocean Waiting for barth Carras Seed Services Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind - Star Piera Soyabean East Wind - Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine - Xin Yang Hai Canola Seed Ocean Services - Sanmar Songbird Gas oil Alpine - Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services - Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services - Gion Trader Palm oi Alpine - Kokako Palm oil Alpine - Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine - Hansa Sealancer Gasoline GAC - ST Onxy Palm oil Alpine - SC Falcon Palm oil Alpine - Ocean Pioneer Palm oil Alpine - Levantes Wheat Bulk Shipping - Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Boston Containers GAC Jan. 02, 2023 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023