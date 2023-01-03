KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (January 02, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Corpt Shipping 30-12-2022
B-4 Venture Disc Bulk Shipping
Goal Urea Agencies
Pvt Ltd 30-12-2022
B-5 Aitus Disc Pakistan National
Urea Ship Corpt 30-12-2022
B-6/B-7 Kota Disc Load Pacific Delta
Megah Container Shipping 01-01-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-12 Clipper Disc Pakistan National
Palma Urea Shipping 26-12-2022
Corpt
B-13/B-14 Supreme Load Bulk Shipping
Valor Clinkers Agencies 31-12-2022
Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15 Libera J Disc. Waterlink Pakistan
Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 18-12-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Gac Pakistan
Commander Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 25-12-2022
Flour
B-24 Maliha Load Eastwind
Base Shipping 29-12-2022
Oil
Company Ltd
B-25 Sofia Disc Alpine Marine
Chemical Services 01-01-2023
Pvt Ltd
B-26/B-27 Northern Disc Load Oceansea 01-01-2023
Guard Cotainer Shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2/Sapt-3 Cma Cgm Disc Load Cma Cgm 01-01-2023
Melisande Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern 02-01-2023 Disc Load Oceansea
Guard Container Shipping Pvt Ltd
Teera 02-01-2023 Disc. Load Cosco Shiping
Bhum Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Cma Cgm 02-01-2023 Disc. Load Cma Cgm
Melisande Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Maliha 02-01-2023 Load Base Oil Eastwind
Shipping Company
Kota Megah 02-01-2023 Disc. Load Pacific Delta
Container Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
Libera J 02-01-2023 Disc. Wheat Waterlink
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Apnoia 02-01-2023 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime
(Pvt) Ltd
Al Soor II 02-01-2023 D/40000 Gas Oil Trans Maritime
(Pvt) Ltd
Independent
Spirit 02-01-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Wadi Bani 02-01-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Khalid (Pvt) Ltd
Ts Singapore 02-01-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency Pvt Ltd
Cape Fulmar 02-01-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistics
Kmtc 02-01-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Colombo Agencies Pvt Ltd
Dsm Castor 02-01-2023 L/35000 Cement Crystal Sea
Services (Pvt)Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Clements
Schulte 02-01-2023 Container Ship -
Petro S 02-01-2023 Rock Phosphate -
Osaka 02-01-2023 Container Ship -
M.T.Lahore 02-01-2023 Tanker -
Rdo Fortune 02-01-2022 Container Ship -
Tss Shams 02-01-2022 Container Ship -
Ningbo
Express 02-01-2023 Container Ship -
Ocean
Freedom 02-01-2023 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Atlants PKE Alpine Dec. 31, 2022
Trade
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Josco Coal Port & ship Dec.31,2022
Changzhou Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Ardmore Palm Alpine Dec. 31,2022
Chippewa oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al- Gas Alpine Jan. 01,2023
Salam II oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Leni Wheat PNSC Jan 01,2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
APL Containers CMA Jan. 02, 2023
Barcelona CGM Pak
Orhan Gas LPG Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Josco Coal Port & ship Jan. 02, 2023
Changzhou Service
Ardmore
Chippewa Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Rania Containers MSC Pak Jan. 02, 2023
High Sea Palm oil Alpine -
Ahtina Conal Ocean Waiting for barth
Carras Seed Services
Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind -
Star Piera Soyabean East Wind -
Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine -
Xin
Yang Hai Canola Seed Ocean Services -
Sanmar
Songbird Gas oil Alpine -
Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services -
Star
Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services -
Gion Trader Palm oi Alpine -
Kokako Palm oil Alpine -
Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine -
Hansa
Sealancer Gasoline GAC -
ST Onxy Palm oil Alpine -
SC Falcon Palm oil Alpine -
Ocean
Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -
Levantes Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Boston Containers GAC Jan. 02, 2023
=============================================================================
